Students of Pallavi Model School welcome spring in style

Bina Pushtak Ranjita Haste Bhagavati Bharati Devi Namaste. Basant Panchami is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati who is the goddess of knowledge, language, music and all arts. Students of Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated the festival in the special assembly online. Children performed dance and songs dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

School Principal spoke on the importance of the festival. Students worshiped Maa Saraswati and exchanged greetings wishing teachers and their friends a festive season. A few students also narrated stories and recited poems on Basanth Panchami. Coordinator of class II and IV oversaw the event and coordinated the same.

