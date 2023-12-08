Students stage dharna, demands suspension of principal in Asifabad

The girl students submitted a representation to Collector Hemanth Borkade urging him to take steps to suspend the principal at the earliest. They accused her of deploying male persons to guard the institution and to perform other tasks, causing inconvenience to them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

The girl students submitted a representation to Collector Hemanth Borkade urging him to take steps to suspend the principal at the earliest. They accused her of deploying male persons to guard the institution and to perform other tasks, causing inconvenience to them.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Girl students of a tribal welfare residential college staged a sit-in in front of the Collectorate demanding suspension of the principal alleging that she was harassing them, here on Friday.

Students from the tribal welfare residential college at Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal arrived in the Collectorate and protested against the alleged harassment of the principal Divya Rani. They alleged that the principal was not providing sufficient food and was threatening to beat them with slippers.

They later submitted a representation to Collector Hemanth Borkade urging him to take steps to suspend the principal at the earliest. They accused her of deploying male persons to guard the institution and to perform other tasks, causing inconvenience to them.

The students staged a similar protest against the then principal Dhana Laxmi three months ago.