Sullivan fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The C Alford-trained Sullivan is likely to win the Surfside Handicap 1200 metres, the feature event of the opening day of the Autumn season after a long gap, races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails.
1. Astral Star 1, Knight Of Thunder 2, Abelson 3
2. Zoya 1, Right Move 2, Golconda Diamond 3
3. Waytogo 1, Violin 2, Apsara Star 3
4. Silver Bracelet 1, Mountain Lion 2, Namiki 3
5. Eastside 1, Moskova 2, Atom 3
6. Sullivan 1, Castlebridge 2, The Kiss 3
7. Spring Valley 2, Travius 2, Ghost 3
Day’s Best: Zoya.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
