Sullivan fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The C Alford-trained Sullivan is likely to win the Surfside Handicap 1200 metres, the feature event of the opening day of the Autumn season after a long gap, races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails.

1. Astral Star 1, Knight Of Thunder 2, Abelson 3

2. Zoya 1, Right Move 2, Golconda Diamond 3

3. Waytogo 1, Violin 2, Apsara Star 3

4. Silver Bracelet 1, Mountain Lion 2, Namiki 3

5. Eastside 1, Moskova 2, Atom 3

6. Sullivan 1, Castlebridge 2, The Kiss 3

7. Spring Valley 2, Travius 2, Ghost 3

Day’s Best: Zoya.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

