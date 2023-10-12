Surgeons at Yashoda Hitec City successfully remove Nasal tumour in 35-year-old patient

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, on Thursday announced successful treatment of a 35 year-old patient who was suffering from juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma (JNA), a benign nasal tumour.

The patient was initially diagnosed with the condition in 2015 and though the tumour is not cancerous, it invaded surrounding tissues aggressively. According to doctors, JNA develops behind the nose and has the potential to spread quickly and seriously harm nearby structures like the sinuses, eye sockets, skull, and brain.

The patient had two surgeries endoscopicially in 2014 and 2015 but the condition relapsed and tumour started growing in nasal cavity.

Dr. Sashikanth, senior Head and Neck surgeon, who took up the surgery, said, “one of the features of JNA is that it consumes all the surrounding tissues, but this case was riskier because of the numerous relapses and prior radiation. That’s why we had to be cautious while conducting the procedure”.

During the procedure, the skull cap was opened, revealing the brain, with tumor infiltration in it and the left eyeball. The intracranial portion of the surgery was done by neurosurgeon Dr. Bala Rajshekar, a press release said.