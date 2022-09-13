Sushanth, Arul hog limelight at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Sushanth Shetty of Shakthi Residential School, Mangalore and Arul Anandh of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Coimbatore bagged top honours

Hyderabad: Sushanth Shetty of Shakthi Residential School, Mangalore and Arul Anandh of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Coimbatore bagged top honours in the junior and open categories respectively at the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Sushanth defeated Poojita in tie-breaker for the title after both were tied for top honours with 10 points from 12 rounds. Druvesh Dondapati settled for third place with 9.5 points.

In the open category, Arul Anandh scored 10 points from 12 rounds to clinch the title. Anadkat and Arnav pradhan secured second and third spots with 9.5 points and 9 points respectively.

Top Ten Places (Open Category): 1 Arul Anandh, 2 Kartavya Anadkat, 3 Arnav Pradhan, 4 Abdallah M Nistar, 5 Kashish Jain, 6 Perumallu, 7 Samarth J Rao, 8 KVK Karthik, 9 Vishwaksen, 10 Naga Akhil Charan;

Age Group Winners:

U-15 Boys: 1 Anurag Tummapudi, 2 Sarvoch Udeck; Girls: 1 Poojita, 2 Navya;

U-13: Boys: 1 Pravar Srikanth, 2 Ruchit Acharya; Girls: 1 Saanvi Naveen, 2 Tanishka Harishkumar;

U-11: Boys: 1 Yashraj Gajanan Rathi, 2 Vishruth Yelisetti; Girls: 1 Lasya Tummapudi, 2 Sruti Viswanatha;

U-9: Boys: 1 Thamizh Amudhan Yugender, 2 Shriram Kapuganti; Girls: 1 Manimanjari, 2 Muriel Shanessa Fernandes;

U-7: Boys: 1 Nishanth Challa, 2 Uttam Surya Sai Naidu;



Best Woman: Supreetha Potluri.