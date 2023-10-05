SVP India and T-SIG to celebrate Daan Utsav in Hyderabad

Daan Utsav is a time when people come together to perform acts of kindness by donating their time, resources or money to social causes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:26 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Daan Utsav is a time when people come together to perform acts of kindness by donating their time, resources or money to social causes

Hyderabad: Daan Utsav 2023, India’s largest festival of Giving, with a special event at the Bansilalpet Stepwell is being organised by Social Venture Partners (SVP) India and Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), the official CSR cell of Telangana State Government on Saturday.

Daan Utsav is a time when people come together to perform acts of kindness by donating their time, resources or money to social causes of their choice.

Telangana IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, along with Ram Kaundinya, Ajit Rangnekar and other senior members from SVP India will be present at the event.

“Daan Utsav is an opportunity for us to act and create meaningful change through tangible acts of kindness and support,” said Archana Suresh, Director, of T-SIG.

The event will showcase eight local non-profits, including Goonj, Rohini Foundation, Access Livelihoods, Digital Equity, Deven’s Hope, Vridhi Foundation, Aikarthya and Earth Tunes Design, to collect donations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate clothes, books or e-waste, contributing to sustainable development, animal welfare, children’s health and digital inclusion. The event is open to all.