Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad continue unbeaten run, crush Mizoram by 6 wickets

Hyderabad dished out another all-round performance to record their fourth straight victory as they crushed Mizoram by six wickets with 29 balls remaining

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:38 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad dished out another all-round performance to record their fourth straight victory as they crushed Mizoram by six wickets with 29 balls remaining

Hyderabad: Hyderabad dished out another all-round performance to record their fourth straight victory as they crushed Mizoram by six wickets with 29 balls remaining in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur, on Saturday.

Electing to bowl first, Hyderabad dismissed Mizoram for a paltry 114 in 20 overs. In-form all-rounder T Ravi Taja, who recorded best figures of the tournament with 6/13 in the previous match, scalped three wickets for 30 runs while CV Milind and Rakshan Readdi accounted for two wickets each. Anikethreddy and Tanay Thyagarajan took a wicket each.

Chasing the small target, Hyderabad had a decent start scoring 29 runs in five overs before losing opener Tanmay Agarwal (14) in the sixth over. But captain Tilak Varma and Rohit Rayudu kept their side on course. Rohit Rayudu hit 41 in 31 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six before being dismissed in the 11th over after adding 62 runs for the second wicket with Tilak. After his dismissal, Rahul Buddi also was caught behind in the 13th over. However, Tilak made sure that there were no more hiccups as he took Hyderabad home in the 16th over. Tilak hit an unbeaten 40 in 24 balls with the help of two boundaries and three over it.

Brief Scores: Mizoram 114 in 20 overs (T Ravi Teja 3/30, CV Milind 2/18, Rakshan Readdi 2/20) lost to Hyderabad 115/4 in 15.1 overs (Rohit Rayudu 41, Tilak Varma 40 not out).

Also Read Suryakumar sustains hand injury at nets, honeybee bites Kishan