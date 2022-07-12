T-Hub, Pontaq partnership to support startups

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub announced its partnership with Pontaq, a cross-border innovation fund investing in early stage technology businesses across UK, India, USA and Canada.

Under this one-year agreement, T-Hub will provide office space to Pontaq at its new building. Pontaq will be an investment partner to T-Hub in the UK-India corridor to enable startups incubated in T-Hub to expand into the UK markets.

“T-Hub and Pontaq are working towards unlocking growth and funding opportunities for startups in India as well as the UK,” said T-HUB CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao.

“The State of Telangana and T-Hub have enabled both our and two of our portfolio companies’ entry into Telangana in six weeks. Our two portfolio companies (Myneibo and Maxbyte Technologies) will recruit up to 20 people in a year and aid in the creation of local jobs. At Pontaq, we have already invested in four companies in Telangana and aim to invest in five more companies this year,” said Pontaq Managing Partner Prem Barthasarathy.