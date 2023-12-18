T-Works’ Maker Faire Hyderabad attracts thousands

Updated On - 04:38 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Maker Faire Hyderabad 2023, hosted by T-Works, India’s largest prototyping center, emerged as a grand success, redefining the innovation landscape. The two-day extravaganza at the T-Works facility showcased the spirit of making and creativity, with over 30,000 enthusiasts registering for the event.

“Maker Faire Hyderabad equips our youth with the skills and confidence to become the problem-solvers and change-makers of tomorrow,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary, while expressing that the event played a crucial role in nurturing the creative potential of Telangana’s youth.

The event witnessed unprecedented enthusiasm and engagement, featuring 112 diverse workshops that garnered full registrations even before the commencement. Attendees were captivated by the 18m tall mascot, Makey, symbolizing the magnitude of innovation on display.

Anand Rajagopalan, CEO of T-Works, expressed immense satisfaction with the overwhelming participation. “T-Works was established to create and celebrate a culture of making. While we focus on supporting product startups, it is essential to create a culture that sparks curiosity and nurtures passion for making. This culture will give rise to future entrepreneurs by demystifying hardware and making it fun,” he said.

“Maker Faire Hyderabad will be an annual event and will accelerate the creation of a culture conducive to product design and engineering,” he added.

The event featured gripping competitions, including a fierce Robo Wars, a vibrant Cosplay competition, an energetic Drum Jam session, a thrilling RC Car Race, and a round table discussion with maker spaces from across the country added to the dynamic atmosphere.

The program received support from corporates, community partners, and young volunteers from various colleges, crucial to its success. Participants included school kids, students, and parents.