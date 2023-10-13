T-Works to host Dr Kalam’s Legacy Hackathon

The event provides a platform for young innovators to showcase their talents, learn from industry leaders, and carry forward the vision of the former India President late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: The IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (IEEE RAS) Hyderabad chapter has tied up with T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, to host ‘Dr. Kalam’s Legacy Hackathon’ from October 11 to 15. The IEEE RAS SBC of GokarajuRangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), Sreenidhi Institute of Technology (SNIST) and VNR VignanaJyothi Institute of Technology are also partners for the event.

Over 60 teams from across Telangana had registered for the event and of these 24 teams (comprising 100 students) were shortlisted. The event provides a platform for young innovators to showcase their talents, learn from industry leaders, and carry forward the vision of the former India President late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

At the inaugural ceremony hosted at T-Works on Thursday, T Works CEO Sujai Karampuri briefed about T-Works vision and highlighted how the organization opens up a plethora of opportunities for youngsters for experimenting and turning ideas into reality.

Some of the prominent speakers at the event included Dr V. Ponraj (Advisor of late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam), T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali IEEE RAS Hyderabad Section Chairman Dr J Sudharsan and others.

Scientist Dr.V. Ponraj greatly appreciated T-Works support for student innovators and providing a platform for the IEEE hackathon. Tracing Dr Kalam’s Rocket Odyssey, he also spoke on infrastructural challenges and empowering tomorrow’s innovations.

T-Works facilitated a comprehensive pre-event boot camp initiated by IEEE for students aimed at familiarizing them with fabrication facilities and advanced equipment available on the premises.

These invaluable resources will empower participants to create their proofs-of-concept and prototypes at the end of the hackathon. Shortlisted students will get a paid internship opportunity at T-Works.