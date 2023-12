Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks at soap powder godown in Chennai, goods worth Rs 100 crore damaged

A gas cylinder factory of the Indian Oil Company is located near the site of the private godown where the fire broke out and there is fear that it could spread

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sat - 9 December 23

Photo: ANI

Chennai: A fire broke out at a soap powder godown in the Vayakadu area of Manali, North Chennai, said officials. Goods worth Rs 100 crore have been damaged in the fire.

Five fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing the fire. The entire area is surrounded by sugar cane fields.

A gas cylinder factory of the Indian Oil Company is located near the site of the private godown where the fire broke out and there is fear that it could spread.

The Manali police reached the spot for investigation.

The work to control the fire has been going on for the last five hours.

The Joint Director of the Tamil Nadu Fire Department, Priya Ravichandran, reached the spot and inspected the efforts to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.