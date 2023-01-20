Tamil Nadu MLA compares KCR with MGR

Like MGR, he said Chandrashekhar Rao was also implementing various innovative schemes for the welfare of the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Tamil Nadu MLAs examing plates manufacturing unit established under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency on Friday.

Karimnagar: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA from Kattumannarkoil constituency and party floor leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Sinthanai Selvan termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as another MGR (MG Ramachandran). Like MGR, he said Chandrashekhar Rao was also implementing various innovative schemes for the welfare of the public and informed that he would request Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement Telangana schemes in their State.

As part of their two-day study tour in the district, a six member team from Tamil Naidu including two MLAs examined Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad constituency on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinthanai Selvan said that changes in the living conditions of the Dalits were being taken place after the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme in the State. Terming it as an innovative scheme, he said that it would help Dalits to strengthen their economic status. First of its kind in the country, the scheme would empower the Dalits to grow as entrepreneurs, he opined.

It was a great thing to transfer the amount to the bank accounts of beneficiaries without giving any score for lobbying and entry of third persons, he opined. Interacting with Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, the team members enquired about their business.