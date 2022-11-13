Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy gets threatening calls, lodges complaint with Cyberabad police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Pilot Rohith Reddy, TRS (BRS) legislator from Tandur has lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad police alleging that some persons were calling him over phone and threatening to kill him.

In a complaint made to Madhapur ACP, Ch Raghunandan Rao, the MLA alleged that he is receiving phone calls from different numbers suspected to be from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

“The callers are abusing in vulgar language and threatening to eliminate me,” Rohit Reddy in his complaint, said. Based on the complaint the police has booked a case and have launched an investigation.

Pilot Rohith Reddy had earlier approached the Moinabad police alleging that three BJP men – Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy – tried to lure him and three other TRS (BRS) MLAs into BJP party fold by promising them huge amount of money, central government contracts and prominent positions in the party. On a complaint, the police had booked a case and had arrested Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.