TDP-JSP-BJP Alliance For Andhra Pradesh Assembly & Lok Sabha Polls | N Chandrababu Naidu & Amit Shah

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 08:46 AM

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu met with BJP leaders to discuss a tripartite electoral alliance for the upcoming elections. The alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP aims to take on the ruling YSR Congress Party. Pressure is mounting on the BJP leadership to decide.