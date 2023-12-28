Telangana: Technical glitches leave people struggling with challan payments

Owing to the heavy rush, the website has been facing certain technical difficulties.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 08:36 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: After the State Government announced major discounts on traffic challans, Hyderabadis have been storming the Telangana State Police e-challan website to utilise the opportunity. Owing to the heavy rush, the website has been facing certain technical difficulties over the past couple of days.

“Oops! Something went wrong… We seem to be having some technical difficulties. Hang tight,” is the message that has been popping on the screen for some users even after completing the payment. This issue has gotten people worrying about their refund status.

One X (formerly Twitter) user named Kasula Dileep Kumar wrote on the platform, “I have paid through UPI and paytm as payment gateway but it’s still visible I urgue you please look into this vehicle number TS05EV7*12 (sic).”

“Sir I paid my challan amount, it’s successful done but poor server issue I did not receive confirmation regarding this please maintain good server sir.. (sic),” urged another X user with the handle @ngrzoomin. “Website not working since 2 days,” wrote Pavan Akula.

“The website is down and on the payTM it is showing no pending chalan (sic),” wrote Mohammed Azharuddin.

The technical team has been reportedly working to clear the issues. Replying to the tweets from netizens, the official handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police wrote, “Sir/Ma’am, if you’ve paid challan amount and it still persists, then feel free to contact through echallanhelpdesk.hyd@gmail.com 040-27852721 WhatsApp: 8712661690 and share 1) Transaction ID 2) Vehicle Number 3) Date of Payment 4) Mode of Payment details Thanks.”

