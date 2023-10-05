Teen ends life after being assaulted, branded as thief in Mancherial

He was pursuing BSc computer science I year at a private degree college of Mandamarri by staying at a SC hostel in Mandamarri. Police said the warden of the hostel was also booked for showing negligence in preventing the conflict

Mancherial: A 19-year-old student died, allegedly by suicide, after consuming pesticide after he was allegedly assaulted and labeled as a thief by inmates of a hostel, at Jogapur village in Nennal mandal on Wednesday evening.

Nennal Sub-Inspector P Shyam Patel said Kamera Prabhas, a resident of Jogapur, resorted to the drastic step after he was dejected when he was beaten up by K Anjanna, K Harikrishna, Bairi Sai Kumar, Bandari Sai Kumar and Nerella Pranith Kumar. He died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

Prabhas was found to have kept Rs.1,100 in his travel bag when inmates searched it. He was branded as a thief, was humiliated and insulted after which he returned to Jogapur and consumed the pesticide on Wednesday morning. The inmates checked his bag when money of many students was being stolen by unknown persons in the hostel.

Meanwhile, family members of the teenager staged a dharna demanding action against the inmates of the hostel who assaulted Prabhas.

