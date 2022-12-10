Teenage girl ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl died by suicide, allegedly by hanging in her house at Deen Bandhu Colony in Jagadgirigutta, on Friday late night. Police suspect she was upset over family problems and ended her life.

Divya Jyothi, who had finished intermediate education, was staying at home and learning tailoring. According to the Jagadgirigutta police, her parents had gone to the native place on Wednesday leaving her alone in the house. When they returned on Friday, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family, a case was booked and was being investigated.