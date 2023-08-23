Tejaswini Pamireddy from Hyderabad helps people organize and declutter their homes

Tejaswini, who has always been fascinated by organizing and transforming spaces since her childhood, resigned her corporate job around 2018 to turn her personal quest into the profession

‘Happy Toppings By Teju’ assists individuals leading a busy life in enhancing their spaces.

Hyderabad: Indian households are no stranger to clutter, disorganisation, and overstuffed closets filled with treasured but worn-out possessions. With her venture, ‘Happy Toppings By Teju’, Hyderabad-based Tejaswini Pamireddy is helping people organize and declutter their homes.

Having worked with Google for five years, Tejaswini, who has always been fascinated by organizing and transforming spaces since her childhood, resigned her corporate job around 2018 to turn her personal quest into the profession.

“Though I’ve always been passionate about making a change in people’s lives with the skill I have, I exactly didn’t know how. That’s when I came across Japan-based professional organizer Marie Kondo’s videos on organising spaces to spark joy. I then decided to embrace this as a full-fledged career,” says the 30-year-old.

The self-made decluttering specialist launched her endeavour shortly before the pandemic, following a year of thorough research. Initially, she utilized Instagram and YouTube to familiarize the concept to the people. Owing to the lockdown, it wasn’t until around 2021 that she began experiencing a consistent clientele.

Tejaswini believes that decluttering not only offers a tidy environment but also reduces anxiety and cultivates clear thinking. She highlights that individuals frequently form deeper attachments to objects, leading to indecisiveness regarding what to keep and discard.

“The idea is to assist individuals leading busy lives in enhancing their organization and decision-making within their spaces,” she says. “Clutter affects everyone, irrespective of background or home size. I avoid judgement when working with my clients,” she adds.

Her most gratifying achievement is her clients getting back to her to thank her for the positive impact on their organized lifestyles.

Her startup serves a diverse clientele, from housewives to CEOs and those with expansive shoe-filled walk-in wardrobes. Along with the team of three, Tejaswini not only organizes spaces but also donates unneeded items to charities.

To date, ‘Happy Toppings By Teju’ has helped over a hundred homes declutter across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and other remote areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

