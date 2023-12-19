Telangana: 15 IAS officers promoted to higher grade scales

Published Date - 10:17 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday promoted A Sridevasena, Director, School Education, to super time scale (Level 14 in the pay matrix) by re-designating her post as Commissioner, School Education and 14 other IAS officers to Junior Administrative Grade Scale (Level 12 in pay matrix) by retaining them in their existing posts. These included nine district collectors.

Those promoted to the junior administrative grade scale included Pamela Satpathy (Collector, Karimnagar), Anurag Jayanthi (Collector, Rajanna Sircilla), Gowtham Potru (Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri), Rahul Raj (Collector, Adilabad), Bhavesh Misra (Collector, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally), M Satya Sarada Devi (Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation), Narayana Reddy (Collector, Vikarabad), G Ravi (Collector, Mahabubnagar), K Nikhila (Director, Tourism), Aisha Masrat Khanam (Deputy Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), S Sangeeta Satyanarayana (MD, TS Food), SK Yasmeen Basha (Collector, Jagtial) and S Venkata Rao (Collector, Suryapet).

