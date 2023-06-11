Telangana: 40-year-old woman murdered in Hanamkonda

According to initial reports, Swaroopa, who visited the village to attend a panchayat gathering, was murdered by her husband’s younger brother

Hanamkonda: A 40-year-old woman, Puranam Swaroopa was murdered at Budaga Jangala Colony of Mulkanoor village in Bheemadevarapally mandal on Sunday. According to initial reports, Swaroopa, who visited the colony to attend a panchayat gathering, was murdered by her husband’s younger brother.

Eyewitnesses said the accused slit her throat killing her on the spot. They said her two children were living with her brother-in-law since the demise of her husband four months ago. During the panchayat, Swaroopa reportedly requested support in securing custody of her children. It is believed that a confrontation ensued, leading to the attacker brandishing a knife and slashing Swaroopa’s throat.

It is said that Swaroopa had filed a complaint at the local police station a week ago, expressing her fears of impending danger to her life.

