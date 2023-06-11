Hyderabad: Couple ends life by jumping in front of train at Yakutpura railway station

Couple allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yakutpura railway station on Sunday nigh
Hyderabad: A couple allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yakutpura railway station on Sunday night.
The couple who are yet to be identified came to the Yakutpura railway station and jumped in front of the Venkatadri Express train bound for Chittoor in A.P.
The locals noticed the bodies on the tracks and alerted the railway police. The police reached the spot and trying to ascertain the identity of the persons.
A case is booked.