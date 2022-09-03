Telangana: 98,000 candidates to take SCCL junior assistants test

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Kothagudem: All arrangements have been made for the written test to be conducted on September 4 for filling up junior assistant grade-2 external vacancies in SCCL.

A release from the company here on Saturday said as many as 98, 000 candidates have applied for 177 vacancies. The test would take place from 10 am to 12 noon and the candidates would not be allowed into the exam centres even if they were late by one minute.

Around 87,000 candidates have downloaded the hall tickets as on Saturday and downloading of hall tickets was allowed till midnight hours in the day. A total of 187 examination centres have been set up in eight districts in Telangana.

29,000 candidates would appear for the exam at 33 centres in Hyderabad. 4,000 in Adilabad, 20,000 in Karimnagar, 11,000 in Khammam, 14,000 in Kothagudem, 9,000 in Mancherial and 11,000 candidates would take the exam in Warangal.

More than 200 senior officials were appointed to supervise the examination. 17 General Managers of the company would act as chief coordinators and 187 officers as coordinators. Candidates should preserve the hall tickets signed by the invigilators as they have to be produced at the time of certificates verification, said the release.