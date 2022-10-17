Telangana activist Bandaru Anuradha passes away

Monday, Oct 17, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 17 October 22
Anuradha took part in a hunger strike as part of Mulki agitation at the age of nine along with another well-known Statehood activist Annabathula Ravindranath in 1969

Khammam: First phase separate Telangana activist Bandaru Anuradha, of Khammam passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. She was 62.

She was ailing for quite some time and lived at Nizampet in the city. Anuradha took part in a hunger strike as part of Mulki agitation at the age of nine along with another well-known Statehood activist Annabathula Ravindranath in 1969.

The State government in recognition of her fight for the Statehood cause included a passage on her in a textbook on the Telangana Statehood movement. Many leaders condoled the death of Anuradha.

