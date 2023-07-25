Telangana alerts CWC on Polavaram backwater effect

The State Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar wrote to the CEO of the Polavarm project as well as the CWC insisting on the need to keep all the 48 gates of the project and sluices open all through the water year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The State has made a fresh request to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission (CWC) to take steps for avoiding submergence in Telangana territory due to the backwater effect of the project.

The State Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar wrote to the CEO of the Polavarm project as well as the CWC insisting on the need to keep all the 48 gates of the project and sluices open all through the water year.

The Supreme Court had ordered the PPA and the CWC on September 6 last year to take initiatives to address the concerns raised by the riparian states Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh on the impact of backwater of the project. He wanted the project authority to act by taking the orders of the apex court into cognizance.