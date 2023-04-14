Telangana: Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrated in Singareni

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Speaking after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary at a function organised at Singareni Bhavan here on Friday, Balaram said inorder to provide justice to weaker sections, Ambedkar introduced several provisions in the Constitution.

Hyderabad: Stating that BR Ambedkar aimed to create a just and casteless society, Singareni Collieries Company Limited director (Finance & Personnel) N Balaram urged people to take inspiration from his life and work for the uplift of downtrodden .

He informed that Singareni management was allocating Rs 1 lakh to celebrate Ambedkar jayanthi every year and even declaring holiday for the staff. Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, General Manager (Coordination) M Suresh, General Manager (Finance) M Subbarao and other senior officials were present.