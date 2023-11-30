Telangana Assembly elections: Slow start, late rush of voters in erstwhile Warangal

Despite the scheduled closure of polling booths at 5 pm, numerous centers experienced persistent queues as eager voters remained committed to casting their ballots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Warangal: The voting pattern showcased a late surge in participation across many constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district including the Hanamkonda district.

Commencing at 7 am, early reports indicated a modest 7 percent voter turnout in Warangal West and 6.74 percent in Parkal. However, as the morning progressed, the figures witnessed a substantial upswing, escalating to 21.16 percent by 11 am and further soaring to 35.29 percent between 11 am and 1 pm.

Approaching the afternoon, Parkal constituency witnessed an impressive 76.85 percent voter turnout, while Warangal West recorded 51.34 percent, significantly contributing to the overall participation rate.

Despite the scheduled closure of polling booths at 5 pm, numerous centers experienced persistent queues as eager voters remained committed to casting their ballots. In Jangaon, there was a surge in polling percentages by 5 pm, reflecting an overwhelming response from the electorate. Jangaon itself recorded an 83.34 percent turnout, with Station Ghanpur at 76.25 percent, Palakurthy at 81.23 percent, Wardhannpet at 73 percent, Narsampet at 83 percent, and Warangal East at 64 percent. Bhupalpally constituency also saw a notable 76.10 percent turnout by 5 pm, showcasing widespread civic engagement.

Other regions such as Mulugu, Dornakal, and Mahabubabad constituencies displayed robust participation, with 75.02 percent, 79.32 percent, and 75.93 percent voter turnout respectively.