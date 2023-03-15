Telangana: Bandi Sanjay demands release of BJYM workers

Bandi Sanjay alleged that the police had booked cases against the agitators under the non-bailable Sections of IPC to harass the BJYM workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the arrest of BJYM workers protesting in front of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) demanding a high level enquiry into the TSPSC question paper leak issue. He demanded the government to release the BJYM workers arrested during the protest.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bandi alleged that the police had booked cases against the agitators under the non-bailable Sections of IPC to harass them. It is very unfortunate that the police were arresting BJYM workers who are fighting for justice for youth, he said, also calling for an investigation by a sitting judge of High Court into the issue.

Nine-member BJP panel

Meanwhile, Sanjay constituted a nine-member committee to probe into the issue. The committee conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the party.