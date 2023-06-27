Telangana: Bhadradri temple authorities seek devotees’ feedback on services

The temple authorities are also planning to introduce an online system to book tickets for performing regular poojas and rooms at the temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Bhadradri temple authorities set up suggestion boxes on temple premises to get feedback from the devotees.

Kothagudem: In a bid to improve the quality of services at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam in the district, authorities have been asking feedback from devotees. The temple executive officer (EO) L Rama Devi has come up with a first of its kind initiative in the temple and set up suggestion boxes on temple premises to get feedback from the devotees visiting the temple from different parts of the country.

Gathering feedback from the devotees was a good initiative as the devotees had no proper channel to take their grievances or suggestions to the notice of the authorities so far, said a devotee of Kothagudem, R Praveen. It would help to address devotee’s grievances as well as to improve the services, he added.

The temple authorities were also planning to introduce an online system to book tickets for performing regular poojas and rooms at the temple. At present online sale of tickets has been limited to special occasions like Sri Rama Navami.

The temple EO Rama Devi received accolades from devotees and officials as she arranged felicitation for over one hundred devotees who donated Rs 1 lakh and above to the temple during the recent Spiritual Day organised as part of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

A donor Srinivas Rao of Bhadrachalam said he never saw Bhadradri temple authorities felicitating its donors. It was the first time in temple history that more than hundred donors were honoured by temple administration, he said.