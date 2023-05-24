Telangana: Bibinagar police arrest six for electric wire theft

Bibinagar police seized seven quintals of aluminum wire worth Rs 3 lakh from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bibinagar police on Wednesday arrested six persons including a minor boy in connection with theft of electrical wires. Seven quintals of aluminum wire worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from them.

The arrested were Banithu Chandrashekar (19), Banithu Madhu(21), Mood Kishan (30) from Mahabubabad, Gugulothu Pavan(23) from Kothagudem, Pidugu Naveen (34) from Hyderabad and a minor boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bhongir M Rajesh Chandra said the gang stole six quintals of electrical wire from Bibinagar mandal and one quintal of wire from Bhongir district. The police nabbed them from near MRR Developers on the outskirts of Bibinagar.

