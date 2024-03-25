Telangana BJP rapped by party high command over lack of poll preparedness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 05:39 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP State leadership has come under fire from the party high command for its lack of preparedness for the ensuing Lok Sabha in the State, which goes to poll on May 13.

The party high command has expressed its dissatisfaction over the fact that not even 50 percent of booth committees have been formed in the State so far. The party leadership also expressed its unhappiness over the State leaders not adhering to all the 23 guidelines and confining themselves to only 12 of them in forming the booth committees. It observed that the State leaders were functioning as per their own whims and fancies and not following the guidelines of the party.

BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal reportedly expressed anger over the State leadership not completing the task of forming booth committees in the State during the Parliament candidates meeting on Sunday at the State headquarters. He reportedly asked them to finish the task at the earliest.

Even during the assembly elections, the State leadership was pulled up by union Home Minister Amit Shah for not forming booth committees in all the assembly segments. Sources say the party could not perform well in the assembly polls as it could not form booth committees in all the assembly segments. The party fears that if it failed to form booth committees by the month end it would affect the prospects of the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP State unit has decided to hold a ‘Tiffin Baitak’ in every polling booth in the State on April 6, the BJP formation day. On that day the party leaders will hold meetings in all the booths in the State and discuss the implementation of the action plan of the party. Apart from this street-corner meetings will be organised with small gatherings of about 200 people in every Assembly constituency, the sources said.

The party has classified each booth into A, B ,C and D categories and steps will be initiated to strengthen them, the sources said, adding that the election management committee in each Assembly constituency will meet once in three days and take stock of the implementation of the plan and other decisions taken by the party and initiate corrective measures if needed.