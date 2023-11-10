Telangana braces for dry spell, mild winter

Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its long-range forecast, painting a dry picture for Telangana, including Hyderabad, as the State anticipates an absence of rainfall until the first week of December.

According to the IMD, the winter peak in Telangana is unlikely to make an appearance until November 16. The forecast predicts that minimum temperatures will hover between 18 degree Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius across the State.

However, from November 17 onwards, a slight dip in minimum temperatures is expected, signaling a gradual transition into cooler weather. Despite the dip in minimum temperatures, the maximum temperatures across the State, including Hyderabad, are anticipated to remain around or above 30 degrees Celsius throughout the rest of November.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society has indicated in its release that above-normal temperatures for both maximum and minimum values are expected across most districts of the state in November.

Meanwhile, on November 8 (Wednesday), Hyderabad witnessed 11.1 mm of rainfall, marking the highest 24-hour precipitation in November since 2015, as per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad. This sudden rainfall provided relief to a region that had been experiencing a dry spell.

October in Hyderabad was marked by an unusual absence of rain, making it one of the driest on record. This had set the stage for an unexpected twist in November, traditionally a relatively dry month for the region. Contrary to the trend observed in recent years, Hyderabad recorded significant rainfall in the first week of November.

Year 2014 remains etched in the city’s weather history as the wettest November on record. Following that year, subsequent Novembers witnessed a decline in rainfall, with the city experiencing relatively dry conditions.

Rainfall: November

2015: 0.8 mm (20-11-2012)

2016: 5.4 mm (01-11-2016)

2017: 0 mm

2018: 0 mm

2019: 1.9 mm (07-11-2019)

2020: 5.4 mm (28-11-2020)

2021: 4.6 mm (21-11-2021)