Telangana Budget Preview 2024–25: Congress Government To Focus On Six Guarantees | Telangana News

Preparations are in progress, and proposals are sought from departments, with a focus on transparency, revenue increase, and adherence to priorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 10:09 AM

