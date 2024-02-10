Telangana Cabinet approves vote-on-account Budget

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday morning gave its approval to the Budget

By IANS Updated On - 10 February 2024, 01:23 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Telangana Cabinet has approved the vote-on-account Budget for 2024-25 to be presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Assembly later in the day.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday morning gave its approval to the Budget. Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu will present the Budget in the Legislative Council.

This is the first Budget to be presented by the Congress government after coming to power two months ago. A full-fledged Budget for 2024-25 will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated that all the guarantees given by the party in elections will be implemented. He said all aspects like revenue, debts and the Central funds will be covered by the Budget. For 2023-24, a Budget of Rs.2.90 lakh crore was presented in February last year by the then BRS government. This year the Budget size may cross Rs 3 lakh crore.

The Congress government is likely to make allocations for implementing four of the six guarantees it had made in the recent elections.