Telangana Chapter of Spina Bifida launched by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Ankura Hospital, a women and child care hospital, in association with Spina Bifida Foundation (SBF) and Indian Association of Paediatrics (IAP) launched the Telangana Chapter of the foundation, as a pivotal step to create awareness and support the individuals affected by Spina Bifida.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

The Telangana Chapter of Spina Bifida was launched on Spina Bifida Day by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in the presence of Spina Bifida Foundation Founder Dr. Santosh J Karmarkar.

Spina Bifida is a congenital defect of the spine in which part of the spinal cord and its meninges are exposed through a gap in the backbone often causing paralysis of the lower limbs. Four out of every 1,000 children born in India have Spina Bifida.

The event had multiple multi-disciplinary medical education programmes for the doctors on Spina Bifida, its diagnosis, treatment and management approaches, which were followed by performances by Spina Bifida individuals.