Telangana: Choppadandi MLA extends support to kin of electrocution victim

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the house of Ganesh in Achampalli of Gangadhara mandal and consoled his family members
Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar provided financial assistance to the family members of Buggoji Ganesh, who was electrocuted recently.
The MLA on Tuesday visited the house of Ganesh in Achampalli of Gangadhara mandal and consoled his family members. Besides handing over Rs 20,500 to the kin of the deceased, Ravishankar promised to give the first priority for the family in the sanction of Rs 1 lakh under financial assistance to artisans and a double bedroom house too.
Since Ganesh died of electric shock, an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh would also be provided, he said, assuring to take initiative to sanction the amount as early as possible.