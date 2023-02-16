Telangana: CM KCR’s birthday celebrations begin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Cutting across sections, people, irrespective of religion and community, organized different programmes on Thursday ahead of the Chief Minister’s 69th birthday on a grand note in the State.

On Thursday, blood donation camps were organized by TNGOs in the city, while a cake cutting ceremony was organized sporting the Chief Minister’s mask at Aliya School. Similarly, many programmes were organized by different organisations at different venues.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao released a special book in Braille on the life history of the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan. The book was published by the State Disabled Corporation and was unveiled by visually challenged persons in the presence of the Minister. He complimented the Corporation chairman Vasudeva Reddy for coming up with the book, which would help the next generations to learn about the Chief Minister’s life and the challenges faced by him.

On the Chief Minister’s birthday on Friday too, several organisations have scheduled different programmes across the State. Farmers at Wanaparthy have a made a huge portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao usuing groundnuts, horsegram and salt and other ingredients.

The Dupa Dipa Naivedhya Archaka Sangham is performing special pujas at 5,000 temples across the State on Friday to pray for the wellbeing of the Chief Minister.

The city has already been decked up with colourful banners and hoardings depicting the State government’s different welfare and development programmes for the benefit of all sections.

If this was one way of celebrations, under the aegis of the Chief Minister’s childhood teacher Veleti Mruthyunjaya Sharma, Sitarama Kalyanam is being organized at Ramalayam near Fever Hospital in the city.