Telangana: Congress leaders meet Governor, demands compensation for rain-affected people

A delegation of Congress leaders met and demanded that the State government announce a compensation package for people, especially farmers, who suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

A delegation of Congress leaders met and demanded that the State government announce a compensation package for people, especially farmers, who suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains.

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress leaders met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday and demanded that the State government announce a compensation package for people, especially farmers, who suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains in the State.

Led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Congress leaders demanded a “forensic investigation” into the tragedy that stuck Moranchapalle village, which got submerged in the water. The sudden high floods need serious investigation and the village needs complete relief and rehabilitation package, the Congress leaders said in a representation.

The leaders also wanted the State government to declare a compensation of Rs.20,000 per acre for paddy crops, Rs.15,000 per acre for cotton and Rs.10,000 per acre for other crops, including commercial ones.

Later, addressing media persons, the CLP leader claimed credit for the Congress of the merger of the TSRTC with the government. He claimed that the Congress had declared that after coming to power in 2024, the TSRTC would be merged with the government.