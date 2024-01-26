Telangana Congress to campaign in Andhra Pradesh

26 January 2024

Hyderabad: Buoyed with the success in the State, Telangana Congress is likely to campaign in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh during the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Under these plans, discussions are on among Ministers and senior leaders in the Telangana Congress. Going by the discussions, plans are being drawn to deploy senior Ministers and experienced leaders to campaign in batches in the neighbouring State.

“It is in the initial stages and a lot of coordination meetings have to be conducted to finalise many aspects,” a Telangana Minister said.

It may be recalled YSR Telangana Party founder YS Sharmila had merged her party with the Congress and did not contest Assembly elections in Telangana. After joining the Congress, YS Sharmila took charge as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president at Vijayawada on Sunday.

With the Congress winning the elections in Telangana and Karnataka, now the All India Congress Committee is keen on gaining as many seats as possible in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Special focus is being laid on the Lok Sabha elections and the party is keen on increasing its tally in South India.

During the Assembly elections in Telangana, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar had campaigned extensively.

“This had helped Telangana Congress to come to power. Similarly we are planning to campaign in Andhra Pradesh,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said she would shortly visit Andhra Pradesh to discuss a few issues with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

There are a few issues like darshan facilities and protocols for leaders and others visiting Tirumala for darshan from the State. Many people had also said letters being issued by elected public representatives from Telangana were not being honoured by TTD officials. All these issues would be discussed to streamline things for the convenience of devotees from Telangana, she said.

Governor hosts “At Home”

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted “At Home” on the occasion of Republic Day at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a few Ministers, senior leaders from different political parties, besides Padma Shri award winners and others participated in the programme.

Save for a couple of MLCs from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, not many MLAs and leaders had participated in the programme. Likewise, absence of many senior BJP leaders triggered discussions among participants at the programme.