Telangana Cooperative team attends international workshop

The theme of the workshop is “Sustainable Financing and Achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals) for Agricultural Cooperatives’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Karimnagar: DCCB chairpersons and officials of NAFSCOB and TSCAB including chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao visited Bangkok, Thailand to participate in an international workshop.

Organized by NEDAC (Network for Development of Agriculture Cooperatives) in Asia and the Pacific, the workshop is being held from August 22 to 24 at Bangkok, Thailand. The theme of the workshop is “Sustainable Financing and Achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals) for Agricultural Cooperatives’.

The visiting team would visit the Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives in Thailand (FSCT), museum of evolution of Financial Cooperative in Thailand and Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperative (BAAC) on August 23. They would also visit Chonburi Province and conduct a field visit to the FIG nature garden (sustainable agriculture) and have interactive sessions with farmers.

