Telangana: Cops arrest teacher-turned-fraudster for cheating people of Rs 9.5 crore

In order to earn money in an easy way, Ramesh Chary started cheating people by promising to provide electronic goods and gold at prices less by 30 to 40 percent of the prevailing price in the market

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan producing the online fraudster before the media in Sircilla on Sunday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A private school teacher, who quit teaching and opened a Facebook account, which he used to fleece about Rs 9.5 crore by cheating people in the two Telugu States, was arrested by the Sircilla police, who have seized his bank accounts.

Producing the accused before the media here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said Kattukojula Ramesh Chary, a native of Mallapur in Dharmaram of Peddapalli district used to work as a teacher in a private school and was later engaged in food processing works.

In order to earn money in an easy way, he started cheating people by promising to provide electronic goods and gold at prices less by 30 to 40 percent of the prevailing price in the market. He created a Facebook ID with the name of Ramesh Chary and linked his mobile numbers 8332924133, 8790097813 to it. Whenever there were offers, he used to purchase different electronic goods on e-commerce business sites Flipkart and Amazon and then market those through the Facebook account. When the people contacted him, he used to collect money from them but would not send them the goods.

He also registered a firm in the name of ‘Mana Telangana Foods & Electronics Products’ and opened an office at Pragathinagar, Hyderabad. Continuing the business for 14 months, he collected about Rs 9.5 crore from gullible people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He was involved in 19 cases in Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Siddipet district. Earlier, the PD Act was also invoked against Ramesh Chary for cheating people by promising government jobs. Police seized four of his bank accounts.

