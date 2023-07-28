Telangana: Cricketer, actor Gagan Malik visits Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Cricketer and Bollywood actor Gagan Malik, who was bowled over by Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar, has urged the State government to organize a Dhamma Yatra (on foot) from Hussain Sagar to Buddhavanam involving Buddhist Monks from India and South East Asian countries.

The Ramayan Rama fame (Zee TV show) Gagan Malik met Tourism Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer here on Friday. He shared his experiences of visiting Buddhavanam on Thursday, besides suggesting a few measures on promoting Buddhavanam on international Buddhist tourism platforms. To begin with, a Dhamma Yatra (on foot) led by Buddhist Monks from India and South East Asian countries should be organized from the Buddha Statue at Hussain Sagar to Buddhavanam from February 9 and conclude at Buddhavanam on February 24, he suggested.

This would coincide with the Magha Purnima Day celebrations, which are being held on a grand scale by inviting high level national and international Buddhist Organisations and Government Officials from various countries.

An Indonesian Buddhist delegation, which has come forward to offer a holy relic of Lord Buddha to Buddhavanam, for worship on October 29, has also been invited. Malik also suggested shooting the second part of Siddhartha Gautama movie at Buddhavanam and to screen it internationally as part of promoting Buddhavanam.

An international conference on Buddhism by inviting 50 to 60 countries at Buddhavanam to familiarise Buddhavanam among international Buddhist communities was also suggested.

Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

