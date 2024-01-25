Telangana: DCA raids unlicensed pharmacy at Bright Hospital, seize drugs worth Rs 2.10 lakh

A total of 55 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, pain killer drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, antacids etc. worth Rs 2.10 lakh were found stocked at the premises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 07:37 PM

A total of 55 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, pain killer drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, antacids etc. worth Rs 2.10 lakh were found stocked at the premises

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, on Wednesday raided Bright Hospital, Santosh Nagar, Jagtial, which was operating a pharmacy without a drug license and seized drugs worth Rs. 2.10 lakh that were stocked for sale.

During the raid, DCA officials also detected huge stocks of medicines at the premises without any drug license. A total of 55 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, pain killer drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, antacids etc. worth Rs 2.10 lakh were found stocked at the premises.

Also Read Telangana: DCA cracks down on illegal sale of medicines disguised as food products

The lifted samples have been sent to analysis and further investigation shall be carried out, he added. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act with an imprisonment up to five years, a press release said.