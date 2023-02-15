Telangana delaying railway projects, says BJP’s D Arvind

Arvind claimed that though the Centre was sanctioning railway projects and funds to Telangana, the State government was not releasing its share nor making land available for the projects.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:16 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has alleged that the Telangana government was not cooperating and was the reason for the slow progress of ongoing railway works in the State.

Arvind claimed that though the Centre was sanctioning railway projects and funds to Telangana, the State government was not releasing its share nor making land available for the projects.

He said the Govind Peta Railway over Bridge (RoB) was built entirely with funds from the Central government and added that three RoBs were being constructed in the district at a cost of Rs.67 crore.

The BJP MP also claimed that railway lines were being laid in the State with a cost of Rs.4400 crore and that the Centre had sanctioned funds for modernization of Nizamabad and Basara railway stations.