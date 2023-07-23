Telangana: Differently-abled persons celebrate hike in Aasara pensions, thank CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao increased the financial assistance for differently-abled persons under Aasara pensions scheme from Rs 3,016 to Rs 4,016

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Differently-abled persons held celebrations across the State, thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for increasing the financial assistance to them under the Aasara pensions scheme from Rs 3,016 to Rs 4,016. They poured milk on portraits of the Chief Minister and burst fireworks on Sunday.

Participating in celebrations at the BRS party office in Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Telangana State Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, terming him a staunch supporter of the physically challenged. Despite the financial burden of Rs 616 crore on the State exchequer, Chandrashekhar Rao had prioritised the needs of differently-abled individuals, proving his humanitarian approach, he said.

Reddy commended the Chief Minister’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, emphasizing that his governance was based on the principle of increasing wealth and ensuring its equitable distribution to the underprivileged. Apart from the increased pension, the State government continues to provide free assistive devices, subsidized loans and free coaching to the unemployed and disabled, through the Corporation, he added.

