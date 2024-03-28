Telangana: Double tragedy hits groom’s family with four deaths including suicide

Things were entirely different on Wednesday, when the entire village, where most residents were close relatives and were preparing to celebrate the wedding on Thursday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 07:12 PM

Medak: In a tragic incident that left the entire Bacharam village in shock, relatives performed final rites for four persons the same day. The four persons were to attend the marriage rituals of Songa Ramesh on Thursday, were they alive.

While three of them died in an accident on Wednesday, forcing relatives to put off the wedding, Ramesh’s grandfather could not take the shock and died, allegedly by hanging himself.

Women from Bacharam had boarded a trolley-tractor to visit the bride Mamtha’s residence to accompany her back to Bacharam to perform the marriage ritual. However, tragedy struck the marriage party as the tractor turned turtle at Masanpally in Andole mandal of Sangareddy, leaving all 33 on the board seriously injured. Three of them – Agamma (42), Budhemma (52) and Jittegari Sangamma (45) – died while undergoing treatment at the Area Hospital Jogipet hours later. The 30 persons who were injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

With most of the relatives in hospital and the final rites of the deceased to be performed on Thursday, the family decided to call off the wedding. However, Ramesh’s grandfather Songa Pentaiah was then found hanging even as others were making arrangements for the funeral of the three women. Villagers said Pentaiah was in shock ever since he came to know about the accident.

On Thursday, the villagers collectively performed the funeral of all the four persons.

Meanwhile, the condition of at least four of the injured persons was stated to be critical. Former Medak MLA P Padma Devendar Reddy visited the village and consoled the bereaved family members.