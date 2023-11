Telangana Elections: BJP Offers Free Gas Cylinders, 1 Percent Interest Loans, Corruption Free State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:32 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah released the BJP party’s manifesto for the Telangana elections 2023, which promised a corruption-free state along with progress for farmers and youngsters.

