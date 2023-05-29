Telangana: Farmer fleeing from swarm of bees, drowns in well

A 27-year old man drowned when he attempted to flee a swarm of bees at Sakera village in Soan mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Representational Image

Nirmal: In bizarre incident, a 27-year old man drowned when he attempted to flee a swarm of bees at Sakera village in Soan mandal on Monday.

Soan Sub-Inspector Ravinder said that Kalleda Narsaiah, met with a watery grave when he dived into a farm well while trying to avoid attack by a swarm of bees. Though he was not familiar with swimming, he ventured to jump into the well in an attempt to save himself.

He along with some locals was attending a religious affair at a temple on the outskirts of the village at the time of the incident. Noise created by playing of drums disturbed the bees which attacked the event participants.

Others ran away in different directions and managed to save themselves from the bee attack.