Telangana: Farmer loses hand in explosion at Sangareddy

Ramavath Bheema was working in his field when a mining company carried out an explosion, allegedly without any alert. A rock that came flying from the explosion site hit him on the left hand just below the elbow

Sangareddy: A farmer lost his hand in an explosion at a quarry at Kardhanur village in Kandi Mandal on Saturday evening.

Ramavath Bheema (45) was working in his field on Saturday when a mining company carried out an explosion, allegedly without any alert. A rock that came flying from the explosion site hit him on the left hand just below the elbow. The hand was severed in the impact. Bheema fell unconscious as he was bleeding heavily. Neighbouring farmers rushed him to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy where doctors would perform a surgery on his hand.

The Rural police have registered a case. An inquiry is on. Farmers alleged that several of them had sustained minor injuries in the past as the mining company was carrying out explosions without any alerts. They also demanded compensation from the mining company to Bheema.