Telangana Financial Condition (Power Utilization): Debts, Dues, And Losses Of The State

The State government labeled the financial condition of State-run power utilities as alarming, citing Discoms' debts at Rs 81,516 crore and accumulated losses at Rs 62,461 crore as of October 31, 2023.

Published Date - 05:42 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

