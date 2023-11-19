Telangana: Four held for gambling in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Representational Image.

Adilabad: Four persons were arrested for allegedly involving in banned gambling at Dasnapr and Dobhi Colony here on Sunday. Cash Rs 1,420 was seized from them.

CCS Inspector D Sainath said that Ashok, Chand Pasha, Rajesh and Ashok were taken into custody while committing the offence, following a tip. The four were handed over to Mavala police for further action. A case was registered against the four. Investigations were taken up.